default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

McLaughlin (hamstring) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

McLaughlin will miss his seventh consecutive contest Tuesday due to a strained left hamstring, and the Spurs have yet to provide a timetable for his return. He can be considered week-to-week until San Antonio offers an update on his recovery.

More News