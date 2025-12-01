Spurs' Jordan McLaughlin: Remains out indefinitely
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McLaughlin (hamstring) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
McLaughlin will miss his seventh consecutive contest Tuesday due to a strained left hamstring, and the Spurs have yet to provide a timetable for his return. He can be considered week-to-week until San Antonio offers an update on his recovery.
