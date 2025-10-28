McLaughlin racked up five points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists and two steals in 10 minutes during Monday's 121-103 win over Toronto.

McLaughlin does not appear to have a prominent role within San Antonio's rotation, as the minutes at backup point guard have gone to rookie Dylan Harper, even with De'Aaron Fox (hamstring) out to start the season. McLaughlin also likely only saw the floor for longer than usual because the game was out of reach at the end of the fourth quarter. Do not expect McLaughlin to log meaningful playing time at the moment.