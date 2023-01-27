Richardson (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Suns, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.

Richardson was sidelined in the second half of a back-to-back set Thursday against the Clippers but will be in the mix to return following a one-game absence. Malaki Branham saw increased playing time Thursday and would likely be in line for additional minutes once again Saturday if Richardson is unavailable.

More News