Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Chips in 11 points in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson accumulated 11 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes during Monday's 104-102 loss to Minnesota in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.
The 11 points and 24 minutes were both a postseason high for Johnson. Overall, the 2025-26 Sixth Man of the Year has averaged only 7.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 19.7 minutes per game over six outings in the 2026 playoffs, taking a back seat to Dylan Harper as San Antonio's sixth man.
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