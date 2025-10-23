Johnson finished with 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 125-92 win over the Mavericks.

Johnson has been relegated to a lesser role as the Spurs creep toward contention, but the veteran is still finding ways to contribute. He brought a ton of energy off the bench and was a key catalyst for a ton of easy looks. While Johnson likely won't produce the same per-game averages as previous years, it appears he's still going to be a key part of the Spurs' rotation in 2025-26.