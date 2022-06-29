Walker was tendered a qualifying offer by the Spurs on Wednesday, making him a restricted free agent, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

The expectation is that Walker will fully test the free-agent market, so fantasy managers shouldn't be surprised if he ends up on another team next season. Last season, Walker averaged 12.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 23.0 minutes. He struggled with efficiency, shooting 40.7 percent from the field, 31.4 percent from three and 78.4 percent from the free-throw line.