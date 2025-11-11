Kornet racked up 16 points (6-6 FG, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block in 20 minutes during Monday's 121-117 victory over the Bulls.

Kornet returned from a seven-game absence as a result of an ankle injury, scoring a season-high 16 points. With Devin Vassell exiting the game due to a migraine, the Spurs opted to go with a big lineup, playing Kornet alongside Victor Wembanyama. While this is a positive for Kornet's overall value, it doesn't guarantee extended minutes on a nightly basis. However, he is worth monitoring closely, even in standard formats.