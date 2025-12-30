Kornet racked up 10 points (3-4 FG, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 23 minutes during Monday's 113-101 loss to the Cavaliers.

Although Kornet was a direct replacement for Victor Webanyama during the game, the duo actually shared the floor for a few minutes in the first quarter. The team was quite effective in this setup, as they closed the gap with a 14-3 run to end the quarter. This could be a scheme that the Spurs could utilize more frequently in the future, as the scenario benefited both players.