Kornet (ankle/adductor) is available for Saturday's game against Dallas, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Previous reports indicated Kornet would be able to return from a one-game absence to face the Mavericks, and his availability has now been confirmed. The 30-year-old center is averaging 5.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.8 combined steals-plus-blocks across 19.9 minutes in his last 11 appearances -- all off the bench.