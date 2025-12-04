Kornet is questionable to play Friday in Cleveland due to left ankle soreness, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

The Spurs have had a rather intensive travel schedule over the past week, playing four games in six nights, and all the miles are beginning to take a toll on the 30-year-old veteran. If Kornet does need to take a maintenance day Friday, that would open up some more minutes for Jeremy Sochan and Kelly Olynyk.