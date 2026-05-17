Kornet is questionable for Monday's Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Thunder due to left foot soreness, RJ Marquez of KSAT 12 San Antonio reports.

Kornet could miss his first game of the postseason due to a left foot issue. The big man saw a limited role in the team's second-round series outside of Game 4, during which Victor Wembanyama was ejected, as Kornet failed to surpass 15 minutes played in any of the other contests. Yet, his absence would be significant for the Spurs, and more playing time would be available for Mason Plumlee and Kelly Olynyk to supplement Wembanyama if Kornet is ruled out.