Spurs' Rudy Gay: Targeting Wednesday return
Gay (wrist) is optimistic he'll be ready to play Wednesday against Dallas, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Gay has been down for the last five games due to a wrist injury, but it's good news that he's on the brink of a return. Expect another update on Gay as tipoff nears, with his availability likely to depend on how he feels over the next few days.
