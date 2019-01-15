Spurs' Rudy Gay: Targeting Wednesday return

Gay (wrist) is optimistic he'll be ready to play Wednesday against Dallas, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Gay has been down for the last five games due to a wrist injury, but it's good news that he's on the brink of a return. Expect another update on Gay as tipoff nears, with his availability likely to depend on how he feels over the next few days.

