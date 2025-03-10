Castle produced 20 points (7-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-9 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 28 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 141-124 loss to the Timberwolves.

The rookie guard has found a groove as part of the Spurs' second unit. Castle has scored at least 20 points in five of the last six games, averaging 23.3 points, 5.2 boards, 4.7 assists, 1.7 threes and 1.2 steals over that stretch while shooting 50.9 percent from the floor. With Victor Wembanyama (shoulder) out for the rest of the season, Castle's usage should remain high as San Antonio scrambles to find offense.