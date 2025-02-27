Beal (calf) has been downgraded to questionable for Thursday's game against the Pelicans, Amanda Pflugrad of 3TV Phoenix reports.

Beal has been in a groove lately, starting the last three games for the Suns. The veteran guard is coming off a double-double in Tuesday's loss to the Grizzlies, scoring 24 points and dishing out 11 assists to go along with five rebounds, two steals and one block. However, he might not be able to play Thursday after unexpectedly being downgraded to questionable with left calf tightness, which could pave the way for more time for Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale if he's ruled out for the first game of a back-to-back against New Orleans.