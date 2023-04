Payne (back) has been cleared to play in Game 5 versus the Clippers on Tuesday according to Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com.

Payne was previously upgraded to probable, and he'll be officially available for the first time in this series. Damion Lee and Landry Shamet have been seeing limited minutes in Payne's absence with the Suns relying heavily on their first unit. Head coach Monty Williams did say that Payne would have restrictions, but he didn't provide any specifics.