Paul provided two points (0-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, 14 assists and two steals across 33 minutes during Saturday's 116-100 victory over the Pistons.

Paul has had some rough shooting nights to start the month of February but none quite as bad as Saturday night. His only points (2) came from the free-throw line. Fortunately for fantasy managers, he did only attempt seven shots so that lessens the categorical impact a bit. On top of that, the veteran guard certainly made up for it by dishing out 14 dimes, his highest output since Christmas day. The inefficient scoring might continue but Paul provides enough elsewhere to maintain his usual value in fantasy.