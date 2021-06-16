Paul was placed in the NBA's health and safety protocol Wednesday due to a positive COVID-19 test, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news earlier Wednesday that Paul entered the health and safety protocol, but it wasn't immediately clear whether the point guard tested positive for the virus, or was a close contact of an infected persons or persons. With Paul confirmed to have tested positive, he'll now have to complete an isolation period, though the 36-year-old may be in line for a shorter absence after having previously received the Pfizer vaccine in February, according to Gambadoro. At this time, it's unknown if Paul has experienced any symptoms of the coronavirus, making it uncertain if he'll be available for the Suns' Game 1 matchup with either the Jazz or Clippers in the Western Conference Finals. The Jazz-Clippers semifinals series is currently tied 2-2, with Game 7 of the series set to come Sunday, if necessary.