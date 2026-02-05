The Bucks traded Anthony and Amir Coffey to the Suns for Nick Richards and Nigel Hayes-Davis, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Anthony was used sparingly by the Bucks this season with 15.1 minutes per contest across 35 appearances. Minutes may be even harder to come by in Phoenix behind Devin Booker (ankle) and Collin Gillespie, so fantasy managers have no reason to scoop him up for the time being. Anthony can be considered questionable to debut Saturday against the 76ers with Thursday's game out of the question.