Suns' Cole Anthony: Won't play Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Anthony (not with team) is out for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
Anthony has yet to report to the Suns after being sent to Phoenix at the deadline. It appears as though a buyout could be on the table.
