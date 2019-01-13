Suns' Deandre Ayton: Bounces back Saturday

Ayton finished with 22 points (9-18 FG, 4-6 FT), 13 rebounds, and three blocks in 30 minutes during Saturday's 102-93 victory over the Nuggets.

After a poor showing Wednesday against the Mavericks, Ayton bounced back with a big double-double including matching his career-high with three blocks. Ayton has now blocked at least one shot in five straight games, in what is hopefully an indication the defense is coming on. The points and boards are typically there on a nightly basis so any addition to his game certainly rounds out his value nicely.