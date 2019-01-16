Suns' Deandre Ayton: Flirts with double-double Tuesday

Ayton tallied 14 points (7-16 FG, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds, one steal and one block across 29 minutes in Tuesday's 131-97 loss to the Pacers.

Ayton shot well from the floor Tuesday night, but the offense in general did not have many strong showings which led to a blowout loss. Even still, Ayton is a clear focal point in the paint for the Suns, and should be treated as a nightly double-double threat going forward.