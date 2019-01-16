Suns' Deandre Ayton: Flirts with double-double Tuesday
Ayton tallied 14 points (7-16 FG, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds, one steal and one block across 29 minutes in Tuesday's 131-97 loss to the Pacers.
Ayton shot well from the floor Tuesday night, but the offense in general did not have many strong showings which led to a blowout loss. Even still, Ayton is a clear focal point in the paint for the Suns, and should be treated as a nightly double-double threat going forward.
More News
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Bounces back Saturday•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Keeps rolling in Sunday's loss•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Double-doubles in year-ending loss•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Career night for the rookie•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Near double-double in defeat•
-
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Dominant performance in loss•
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.