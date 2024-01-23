Eubanks provided 10 points (4-4 FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and four assists in 22 minutes during Monday's 115-113 win over Chicago.

Eubanks hadn't played more than 16 minutes in any contest over his previous five games coming into Monday, but he led Phoenix reserves with 22 minutes against the Bulls. The big man earned the opportunity with a perfect 4-for-4 mark from the field and a team-leading eight boards. The rebound total was Eubanks' highest since Halloween, and this was only his second game with double-digit scoring since Dec. 17, so there's no need for fantasy managers in most formats to seek him out on the waiver wire for the time being.