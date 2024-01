Eubanks will start Sunday's game against the Magic, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

With Jusuf Nurkic (thumb) out, Eubanks will draw his first start since Christmas Day. However, Eubanks has played more than 22 minutes just one time this season, so Chimezie Metu, Keita Bates-Diop and Udoka Azubuike are also candidates for increased playing time in Nurkic's absence.