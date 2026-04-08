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Suns' Grayson Allen: Questionable for Wednesday
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1 min read
Allen (quadriceps) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.
Allen has a contusion and may be held out for the second leg of this back-to-back set. If he's held out by the Suns, Jordan Goodwin and Rasheer Fleming could see a bump in minutes on the wings.
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