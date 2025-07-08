Livers (hip) is slated to sign a two-way contract with the Suns, Shams Charania of ESPN reports Tuesday.

Livers will return to the NBA after missing all of last season while recovering from hip surgery. In 2023-24, Livers averaged 5.0 points and 2.1 rebounds in 20.4 minutes per game over 23 regular-season appearances with the Pistons. The 2021 second-round pick isn't guaranteed a role with the NBA club, but there'll be plenty of opportunities for a Phoenix team that's in flux after trading Kevin Durant to Houston this offseason.