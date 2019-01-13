Suns' Jamal Crawford: Unavailable Saturday
Crawford won't play Saturday against the Nuggets due to personal reasons, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Crawford wasn't listed on the inactive list but is not in uniform for Saturday's game. The veteran guard will sit for the second straight game after not playing Wednesday at Dallas, which was the second half of back-to-back gamedays.
More News
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...