site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: suns-jamaree-bouyea-iffy-for-monday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Suns' Jamaree Bouyea: Iffy for Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Bouyea (concussion) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Nets.
Bouyea is in danger of missing his eighth straight outing due to a concussion. Even if the two-way player is cleared to play, he isn't guaranteed to see significant minutes.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories