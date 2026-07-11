Suns' Javonte Cooke: Scores 21 points off bench

Cooke finished with 21 points (7-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and one rebound across 24 minutes in Friday's 81-79 Summer League victory over Portland.

Cooke came off the bench Friday, but it didn't stop him from tying Bulls guard DJ Steward to finish the night with a game-high 21 points. Cooke went undrafted in 2023 and has been battling for a spot on an NBA roster since. He most recently spent time in Portland on a two-way contract in 2025-26, averaging 1.2 points, 1.0 rebounds, 0.4 assists and 0.3 steals over 4.9 minutes in 19 regular-season appearances before he was waived this past March. The 24-year-old could earn a chance with another club heading into the 2026-27 campaign, though he is not expected to hold a meaningful role even if he plays well during the rest of his time in Las Vegas.