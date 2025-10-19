Cooke agreed to a two-way contract with the Trail Blazers on Sunday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Cooke was waived from his Exhibit 10 contract Friday but quickly re-signed with the Trail Blazers on a two-way deal two days later. The guard averaged 8.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.9 steals in 19.7 minutes across eight Summer League games, while posting 16.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 27.4 minutes over 31 G League appearances with the Oklahoma City Blue last season.