Goodwin supplied 26 points (9-16 FG, 8-13 3Pt) and four rebounds over 31 minutes during Sunday's 108-105 victory over the Thunder.

Goodwin led the team with a career-high 26 points in Sunday's comeback win over the Thunder. The 27-year-old guard caught fire from deep, knocking down eight three-pointers, tied for the most by a bench player in a game this season. He's been a consistent piece of the Phoenix rotation, playing at least 20 minutes in nine straight games, averaging 10.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.1 threes and 1.2 steals over 25 minutes per contest during that stretch.