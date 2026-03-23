Goodwin recorded 14 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and two steals over 25 minutes during Sunday's 120-98 win over the Raptors.

Goodwin has now drawn three consecutive starts for the Suns amid the absence of Royce O'Neale (knee), and the former should continue to do so until O'Neale is healthy. Over his last five appearances, Goodwin has averaged 7.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals in 26.9 minutes per game.