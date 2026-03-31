Goodwin notched nine points (3-9 FG, 3-8 3Pt), four rebounds, eight assists, one block and five steals across 28 minutes during Monday's 131-105 victory over Memphis.

This was a strong showing for Goodwin despite some mediocre shooting, as his playmaking and defensive activity were on full display. His role could take a hit Tuesday against Orlando, however, as Grayson Allen will be back from a maintenance day and Dillon Brooks is cleared to return.