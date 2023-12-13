Goodwin totaled 16 points (5-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 119-116 win over Golden State.

Goodwin had scored below 10 points in five consecutive appearances leading up to Tuesday's win, but he bounced back in the narrow victory over the Warriors with his best scoring performance of the season. The 25-year-old was also productive in secondary categories en route to one of his most complete performances of the year. Goodwin's role off the bench has been too inconsistent to make him a reliable season-long option at this point, but he showed Tuesday that he at least has some upside as a streaming option.