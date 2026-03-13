Goodwin is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Raptors due to left calf injury management.

Goodwin is a candidate for a maintenance day on Friday as the Suns wrap up a back-to-back set in Toronto. After missing seven straight games with a left calf strain, he returned to action this week, appearing in both Tuesday's win over Milwaukee and Thursday's victory over Indiana. Goodwin has been a productive spark plug off the bench this season, averaging 8.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.4 steals. Given the Suns' cautious approach with his recent calf injury, it wouldn't be surprising to see him sit out tonight to avoid a heavy workload.