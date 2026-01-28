Goodwin will start against the Nets on Tuesday.

The Suns will be without Devin Booker (ankle), Collin Gillespie (hand) and Jalen Green (hamstring) Tuesday, allowing Goodwin to step into the starting five for the first time since Nov. 24. As a starter this season (two games), he has averaged 11.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.5 assists across 30.0 minutes per tilt.