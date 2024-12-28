Nurkic was ejected in the third quarter of Friday's game against the Mavericks after getting into an altercation with Naji Marshall, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports. Nurkic ended the game with three points (1-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block across 14 minutes.

Marshall and Nurkic exchanged words after the Suns' big man was assessed with an offensive foul, and the two had to be separated after throwing a punch at each other. P.J. Washington was also ejected on the same sequence after he got into the argument and pushed Nurkic to the hardwood. The absence of Nurkic will translate into more minutes for the likes of Oso Ighodaro and Mason Plumlee, although Kevin Durant could also slide to the five in an attempt to play with a small-ball lineup.