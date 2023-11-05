Nurkic finished Saturday's 112-100 loss to Philadelphia with 11 points (4-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 23 minutes.

Nurkic operated in a far larger role Saturday after attempting just five shots on Thursday. His involvement was a focal point for Phoenix amid absences for Devin Booker (foot) and Bradley Beal (back). Shooting 38.0 percent from the field and 20.0 percent from beyond the arc through six games marks a distinct failure to capitalize on the enlarged opportunity, but compiling a 17:4 AST:TO ratio over his last four games is a silver lining indicative of the connective role that Nurkic can have when Phoenix is healthy.