Nurkic logged 10 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 26 minutes during Sunday's 116-109 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Nurkic delivered an impressive performance on both ends of the court Sunday and recorded his first double-double since Nov. 26, although it must be noted he also missed five games between Nov. 30 and Dec. 8 due to a thigh problem. Nurkic might hold a secondary role on offense behind the Suns' Big Three, but he can get the job done on both ends of the court when needed. This was his seventh double-double of the season.