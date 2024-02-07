Durant contributed 28 points (11-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 39 minutes during Tuesday's 114-106 victory over the Bucks.

Durant took advantage of Brook Lopez's absence and made several plays in the paint. It didn't matter who was filling in, as Robin Lopez and Bobby Portis had their hands full with Jusuf Nurkic also holding court under the basket. Whenever Durant had an open lane, he was able to contend against Giannis Antetokounmpo and slash inside for easy shots. Durant will now enjoy a couple of nights at home after a 4-3 run over seven away games.