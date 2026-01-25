The Suns recalled Maluach from the G League's Valley Suns on Sunday, and he will be available for Sunday's game against Miami, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Maluach played 37 minutes during the Valley Suns' 102-91 loss to the Austin Spurs on Sunday, finishing with 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal. The rookie first-rounder will be with the parent club for its contest Sunday, and he could make his first appearance in an NBA-level game since Jan. 11 against the Wizards.