Suns' Koa Peat: Delivers another strong SL effort

Peat finished with 19 points (8-15 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and two steals across 26 minutes in Monday's 95-88 Summer League win over Milwaukee.

Peat looked good in his previous two Las Vegas Summer League games, though he looked even better Monday, finishing two points behind Khaman Maluach, who had a team-high 21. The 19-year-old Peat was selected with the No. 30 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft after spending his only collegiate season at Arizona. In 36 appearances with the Wildcats in 2025-26, including five NCAA Tournament games, he averaged 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.7 blocks and 0.6 steals over 27.8 minutes. Peat has a high ceiling, but he may not see consistent action for the Suns during the 2026-27 campaign, barring injuries.