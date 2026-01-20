Williams (knee) is available for Tuesday's game against the 76ers, Amanda Pflugrad of 3TV Phoenix reports.

After posting 16 points (5-6 FG, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds, three blocks and two steals over 29 minutes during Monday's win over the Nets, Williams will shed his questionable tag and suit up in the second leg of this back-to-back set. The fourth-year big man has appeared in all 10 of the Suns' games so far this month, averaging 11.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 24.5 minutes per game over that stretch.