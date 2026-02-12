Suns' Mark Williams: Held in check in defeat
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams notched six points (3-4 FG) and one rebound across 16 minutes during Wednesday's 136-109 loss to the Thunder.
Although Williams is heading into the All-Star break on a low note, fantasy managers have to be pleased with his results as a whole over the first part of the season. The fourth-year big man has played a career-high 50 games during his first year in Phoenix, cementing himself as the Suns' top center. Williams is averaging 12.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 24.6 minutes per contest in his last 10 games, shooting a robust 71.3 percent from the floor.
More News
-
Suns' Mark Williams: Extends double-double streak•
-
Suns' Mark Williams: Nabs second straight double-double•
-
Suns' Mark Williams: Records 11th double-double•
-
Suns' Mark Williams: Paces team with 27 points•
-
Suns' Mark Williams: Near double-double in loss•
-
Suns' Mark Williams: Good to go Tuesday•