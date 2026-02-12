Williams notched six points (3-4 FG) and one rebound across 16 minutes during Wednesday's 136-109 loss to the Thunder.

Although Williams is heading into the All-Star break on a low note, fantasy managers have to be pleased with his results as a whole over the first part of the season. The fourth-year big man has played a career-high 50 games during his first year in Phoenix, cementing himself as the Suns' top center. Williams is averaging 12.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 24.6 minutes per contest in his last 10 games, shooting a robust 71.3 percent from the floor.