Williams produced 19 points (7-9 FG, 5-5 FT), six rebounds and two steals over 29 minutes during Saturday's 114-103 victory over the Clippers.

Making his sixth straight start, Williams tied his season low in rebounding but remained productive on the defensive end as he snagged multiple steals for the fourth time this season. The 23-year-old center is averaging 14.0 points, 9.7 boards, 1.7 steals, 1.2 assists and 0.8 blocks in 27.0 minutes a game as part of the starting five, and while Suns coach Jordan Ott is still searching for a lineup he likes, Williams seems to be establishing himself as a consistent piece of the puzzle.