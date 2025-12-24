Williams recorded 18 points (7-8 FG, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 21 minutes during Tuesday's 132-108 victory over the Lakers.

The fourth-year center just missed pulling down his eighth double-double of the season. Williams has recorded at least one rejection in four straight games, and through eight contests in December he's averaging 12.8 points, 5.6 boards, 1.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks in 22.1 minutes while shooting 75.0 percent from the floor.