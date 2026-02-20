Suns' Mark Williams: Logs double-double despite woes
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams recorded 11 points (4-12 FG, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds and one block in 23 minutes during Thursday's 121-94 loss to the Spurs.
Williams depended heavily on shot volume to score in double figures, as he needed 12 field-goal attempts and tacked on a few points from the charity stripe to reach 11 points. While this was an ugly offensive showing for the big man, he's now recorded a double-double in four of his previous six outings.
More News
-
Suns' Mark Williams: Held in check in defeat•
-
Suns' Mark Williams: Extends double-double streak•
-
Suns' Mark Williams: Nabs second straight double-double•
-
Suns' Mark Williams: Records 11th double-double•
-
Suns' Mark Williams: Paces team with 27 points•
-
Suns' Mark Williams: Near double-double in loss•