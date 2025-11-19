Williams supplied 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 127-110 victory over the Trail Blazers.

The Suns spread the minutes out between Williams and Oso Ighodaro in the win, although most of Ighodaro's minutes came in the second half with a secure lead. The Suns are utilizing the tactic of resting Williams in back-to-back contests, so we may see him take a game off in the upcoming back-to-back set this weekend.