Williams is not in the starting lineup Saturday against the Pelicans.

Even though Williams was cleared to play in the second leg of a back-to-back set for the first time this season, it seems the Suns will monitor his minutes closely by having him come off the bench. This means Oso Ighodaro will start at center. Williams will play off the bench for the fourth time this season, and he averaged 11.0 points and 9.3 boards per game in the previous three.