Williams (rest) is off the Suns' injury report for Sunday's game against the Hawks.

After sitting out Thursday's win over the Pacers -- the second leg of a back-to-back set -- Williams is set to return Sunday. With the big man back in the lineup, Nick Richards is expected to slide back to the bench. Over his last five outings, Williams has averaged 12.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.4 assists in 26.0 minutes per contest.