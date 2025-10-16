Suns' Mark Williams: On track for Opening Night
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (undisclosed) is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.
Williams is slated to continue participating in team scrimmages in preparation for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Kings. The big man has yet to reach the 50-game threshold in any of his first three seasons, though he's on track to begin this year with a clean bill of health.
